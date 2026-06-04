Forest Burning Creating Smoke Plume Seen On Highway 108

Stanislaus National Forest Sugar Pine Ranger District began ignitions this morning for the prescribed fire on the Sierra Nevada Adaptive Management Experiment unit (AMEX) -- STF photo

Tuolumne County, CA—Burning began this morning on the Stanislaus National Forest Sugar Pine Ranger District off Crabtree Road, producing smoky skies, and will continue this weekend.

Crews are conducting the 96-acre Sierra Nevada Adaptive Management Experiment unit (AMEX) burn to eliminate dead and down fuel in the Experimental Forest near Crabtree Road (4N26). AMEX is a multi-partner collaboration (Cal Fire, University of Nevada, Reno, University of California Cooperative Extension, US Forest Service) testing treatments to help forests resist mortality and recover from disturbances.

The burn will continue throughout Saturday (6/6/26) and will be monitored and patrolled through the weekend. According to forest fire officials, smoke may be visible along Highway 108 and be heavier in the morning due to the inversion layer. California Air Resources Board and Tuolumne/Mariposa County Air Pollution smoke specialists are monitoring the air quality.

Any questions regarding the burn, call the Ranger Station at 209-965-3434.