CHP Statistics For Fourth Of July Maximum Enforcement Period

Sonora, CA—The California Highway Patrol in Tuolomne and Calaveras has released the statistics for activity during the Fourth of July maximum enforcement period in the Tuolomne and Calaveras patrol areas, with neither area reporting a fatal crash.

In Calaveras County, officers issued 47 speeding citations and 54 additional citations for violations, including distracted driving, seat belt offenses, and other primary collision factors. Officers also issued 90 warnings, made two DUI arrests, and arrested three people on non-DUI-related charges.

In Tuolumne County, CHP issued 21 citations and 19 verbal warnings during the enforcement period. Officers also arrested four drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence.

An article detailing the maximum enforcement goals can be found here