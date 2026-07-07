Kasual McGuire-Meder Convicted of Murder And Robbery In 2023 Columbia Killing

Sonora, CA– A jury has convicted 25-year-old Kasual McGuire-Meder of second-degree murder and other felony charges in the 2023 killing of Ben “Bogie” Lindsey Jr., the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The jury returned guilty verdicts on July 1 after a seven-day trial and roughly one day of deliberations spread over two days. McGuire-Meder was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree residential robbery, personally inflicting great bodily injury, and unlawfully driving a vehicle. Lindsey’s body was discovered on March 13, 2023, wrapped in blankets inside his home on Calle Quartz Drive in Columbia, California. Investigators determined that his vehicle and a firearm were missing from the residence.

According to prosecutors, a tenant on the property, Jon Starkweather, told investigators that his daughter, Sabrina Starkweather, and her boyfriend, McGuire-Meder, had been staying on the property but left about two days before Lindsey’s body was found. Investigators also relied on surveillance footage and witness accounts. A neighbor reported seeing Lindsey’s vehicle traveling to an AM/PM convenience store in Sonora on March 13. Surveillance video showed McGuire-Meder driving the victim’s vehicle to the store shortly after 6 p.m., purchasing a lighter and leaving, with Sabrina Starkweather riding in the passenger seat, prosecutors said.

McGuire-Meder was arrested on March 16, 2023, in Reno, Nevada, where authorities also recovered Lindsey’s vehicle. During an interview with detectives from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, McGuire-Meder initially denied involvement in Lindsey’s death before later admitting he participated in a plan to kill Lindsey alongside Sabrina and Jon Starkweather, according to prosecutors. He admitted to assaulting Lindsey during the attack and taking the victim’s keys while searching the home for property to steal. McGuire-Meder told investigators that Sabrina Starkweather struck Lindsey with a hatchet.

Prosecutors said the suspected murder weapon, a hatchet recovered from Lindsey’s home, was later tested by the California Department of Justice. Testing confirmed Lindsey’s blood was on the blade, and McGuire-Meder’s DNA was on the handle. Jon Starkweather was initially charged with murder but denied involvement. Prosecutors dismissed the case against him in October 2023. Sabrina Starkweather denied being inside Lindsey’s home during the killing. In 2024, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, first-degree residential robbery, and unlawfully taking a vehicle. She is serving a prison sentence of nine years and eight months.

McGuire-Meder is scheduled to appear on July 15 before Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Laura L. Krieg for a court trial on alleged aggravating factors that could affect sentencing. Prosecutors allege the crime involved exceptional violence and cruelty, that McGuire-Meder was armed during the offense, that the victim was particularly vulnerable, and that the crime demonstrated planning and sophistication. Sentencing is expected to be scheduled during the July 15 hearing.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Novelli. Victim services for Lindsey’s family were provided by Victim Witness Supervisor Hollie Brown and Victim Witness Advocate Tracy Archer.