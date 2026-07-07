TC Supervisors Meeting: Woman of Distinction, Priest Fire, Action On VTC and GCSD Items

Sonora, CA — At today’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting, there was special recognition given to Groveland resident Christina Wilkinson.

She was picked by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil as Tuolumne County’s Woman of Distinction honoree for 2026. Wilkinson, who is a local graphic artist and also works with the US Forest Service, was recognized for her work with Veterans groups and other community organizations, for being a strong mentor, and for her efforts on forest-related projects.

Senator Alvarado Gil’s Chief of Staff was on hand to present the award.

During the board and staff reports, there was quite a bit of discussion about Monday’s successful attack on the Priest Fire near the intersection of Highway 120 and Old Priest Grade. CAL Fire Assistant Unit Chief Nathan Gorman stated, “The ignition happened on the south side of Old Priest Grade. Luckily, we were able to hold the fire to 9.5 acres in an area that had not burned since 1992 in the Moccasin Fire. That last fire went 8,300 acres, if I recall, so I just wanted to take a moment to thank all of the agencies who responded and mitigated this emergency.”

During board reports, Walter Wall was introduced, who is now serving as County Counsel and was attending his first meeting in that capacity.

Later, the board discussed whether to weigh in on the Groveland Community Services District special election related to a proposed new assessment for fire services. As a property owner in Groveland, the county is able to vote and weigh in. Click here to find a recent Mother Lode Views with GCSD General Manager Pete Kampa about the proposal. In the end, the board voted 4-0 to stay neutral (not cast a ballot). Supervisor Steve Griefer recused himself since he owns property within the GCSD jurisdiction.

The board also voted 3-1-1 to drop a requirement that Visit Tuolumne County put in place a Tourism Marketing District as part of its existing contract. It was directed by the board in 2023 as a potential revenue source for VTC and would be an assessment on the lodging industry. Attempts were made by VTC to explore the concept, including the hiring of an outside consultant, but there was too much pushback from the industry to move the concept forward. Supervisor Ryan Campbell voted no (to dropping the requirement), and Jaron Brandon abstained.