The Gap Widens In The District 3 Supervisor Race

Sonora, CA—The gap has widened in the District 3 Supervisors race, with the incumbent, Anaiah Kirk, pulling away from the challenger, Tim McCaffrey.

As we reported here yesterday, McCaffery’s lead went from 25 votes ahead on election night to Kirk up 44 votes after Tuolumne County election officials released the latest vote tally. The latest numbers just released show Kirk is now up by 127 votes, with 2,024 to McCaffery’s 1,897, or 51.62% to 48.38%, respectively.

In the District Two Supervisor race, Ryan Campbell remains in the lead, although his percentage dipped slightly from over 45% to 44.75%. Juli Healy is in second, with 26.40%. The two are expected to advance to a November runoff.

In the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools race, Gabe Wingo continues to lead with nearly 53% to Zack Abernathy’s just over 47%. The vote count is 9,164 to 8,155.

Election officials have not stated how many ballots remain to be counted. Calaveras County election officials reported they had 6,500 mail-in ballots to count and would release new numbers on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Click here to find local results.