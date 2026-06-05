TCSO Deputy’s Quick Action Saves Structures From Fire

Sonora, CA — A routine call for service turned into a race against time this week when a Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputy spotted a plume of smoke and single-handedly managed to hold back a spreading fire until fire crews could arrive.

The deputy was driving near Jack Rabbit Trail on an unrelated assignment when they noticed smoke rising near the top of the trail. Recognizing that all outdoor burn permits are currently suspended below 3,500 feet due to high fire danger, the deputy decided to investigate.

Upon arriving at the scene, the deputy discovered an active fire burning on a residential property. The flames were already dangerously close to a home and several outbuildings, and with no residents on the property, the fire was beginning to escape into the surrounding dry vegetation.

Realizing that every second counted, the deputy jumped into action before fire engines arrived. Grabbing a nearby garden hose, the deputy began dousing the flames closest to the house to protect the structure before turning attention to the advancing line of vegetation fire.

According to officials, the deputy’s immediate intervention successfully slowed the fire’s progress, preventing it from consuming the nearby structures and holding the line until fire personnel took over.

“This incident serves as a reminder that situational awareness, initiative, and a commitment to protecting our community can make all the difference,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement praising the deputy’s actions.

Thanks to one deputy being in the right place at the right time, a potential disaster was averted—but officials warn that the community must remain vigilant as fire season intensifies. “It only takes one spark,” authorities reminded the public. “Let’s all do our part to keep our community safe.”

Details surrounding the cause of the fire were not immediately available.