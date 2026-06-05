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Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Man In The Mother Lode

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By Tracey Petersen
Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Man In The Mother Lode

Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Man In The Mother Lode

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  • Joseph Whitaker missing person

Calaveras County, CA – A man who has been missing since last weekend was last seen in Calaveras County, and other information suggests he was in Tuolumne County as well before he disappeared.

Investigators are now turning to the public for help in finding 29-year-old Joseph Whitaker, who was last seen on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County. Investigators added that his cell phone last pinged in Tuolumne County while traveling south on Highway 49 and may have been heading to Yosemite National Park.

Whitaker’s missing person flyer also noted that he could be in Amador or Nevada counties. Whitaker was driving a black 2013 Chevy Equinox with major sun damage on the hood and license plate number 9MGR587.

“He left willingly but is an at-risk person,” disclosed detectives, without elaborating further.

Investigators describe Whitaker as 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Anyone who may have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.

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