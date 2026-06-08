Calaveras Supervisor District 5 Remains Tight As Ballots Continue To Be Counted

Calaveras, CA– The race for Calaveras County Supervisor District 5 remained close in the latest election results update, with Bruce Giudici holding a narrow lead over Clyde Clapp as officials continue counting ballots.

Updated results released by the Calaveras County Elections Office show Giudici leading with 1,037 votes, or 37.24%, followed by Clapp with 982 votes, or 35.26%. Benjamin Stopper received 766 votes, or 27.50%.

The Elections Office said approximately 800 vote-by-mail ballots remain to be counted. Those ballots were received after Election Day but were postmarked on or before June 2 and received by June 9, in accordance with state law. Election officials said the next results update will be posted by 5 p.m. Friday, June 12. Voters who received notices that their ballot signature was missing or did not match the signature on file have until June 24 to submit a signature verification statement and have their ballot counted. The Elections Office said all eligible ballots will be processed before the required post-election manual hand tally is conducted to verify the accuracy of the voting system. The latest Calaveras results can be found here.

The official canvass is scheduled to conclude, and election results will be certified no later than July 2.