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Hunts Road To Close Next Week In Twain Harte

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By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government

Tuolumne County Government

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Twain Harte, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department is giving the community a heads-up about a planned full road closure next week.

Hunts Road in Twain Harte will be shut down from Longeway Road to Twain Harte Drive this coming Monday, June 15, through Thursday, June 18. The hours are 6 am – 4 pm. This portion of Hunts Road will be completely closed to through traffic while crews are in the area, except for residents, who will still have access to their driveways (with delays of up to 20 minutes).

Passing through travelers will need to take an alternate route.

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