Knife Slaying In Calaveras County: Still No Suspect

Copperopolis, CA — Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help solve a 27-year-old cold-case murder of a Copperopolis man, hoping someone will come forward with more evidence to catch the killer.

On the morning of July 14th, 1990, James Edward Curre’s body was discovered in his driveway. Wounds on his body indicated that he had been attacked by a killer(s) brandishing a knife in his home the night before. While securing the residence, deputies discovered five kilograms of cocaine in Curre’s home. No suspect has been arrested.

Anyone with information on this cold case homicide is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (209) 754-6030. The Calaveras County Cold Case Task Force, which comprises representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Angels Camp Police Department, and Coroner’s Office, is in charge of this case. Throughout September, the Sheriff’s Office will highlight numerous unresolved missing persons and homicide cases to raise awareness. For more details about the Calaveras County Cold Case Task Force, click here.