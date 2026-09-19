Traffic Delays Next Week In Mountain Ranch

Mountain Ranch, CA – Maintenance on a well-traveled roadway in Calaveras County will cause traffic delays for motorists next week.

Public Works reports that Sight Enhancement Brushing Operations will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mountain Ranch Road in Mountain Ranch from Monday, September 21st through Friday, September 25th, 2026. The section of the roadway impacted starts at 5586 Mountain Ranch Road and ends at 6870, with crews moving slowly along the road.

Motorists could face delays of up to ten to fifteen minutes. Drivers are asked to follow on-site personnel instructions, use caution when near the cone zones, and plan ahead to make sure they reach their destination on time.

Any questions regarding this construction work can be directed to Public Works at (209) 754-6401 during the office hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.