Touting Success Of Health Links Van

Sonora, CA—Tuolumne County Public Health is touting the success of its Health Links Van that has traveled throughout the county, bringing health services, education, and resource navigation directly to residents where they live, work, and gather.

The initiative, which was funded by the California Medical Services Initiative’s (CMSP) Local Indigent Treatment Needs (LICN) Grant, has worked over the past four years to increase access to healthcare and develop links to community services for those experiencing obstacles to treatment.

“The Health Links Van also strengthened partnerships with healthcare providers, hospitals, social service agencies, emergency responders, and community organizations, creating a more coordinated system of care throughout Tuolumne County, according to health officials.

Public health provided these numbers for the van:

988 residents received direct services through the Health Links Van, including care coordination, health screenings, referrals, preventive health education, and health concern support.

746 community members accessed the 2-1-1 Resource Hub for assistance finding local services.

911 referrals connected residents to healthcare, housing, food assistance, transportation, behavioral health services, and other essential community resources.

While the CMSP LICN Grant has ended, the Health Links Van continues serving the community. After four years of successful collaborations and outreach, Public Health is expanding the van’s mission to include opioid prevention, education, and resource navigation. Future outreach will go beyond the original funding to include anybody who is at risk of opioid abuse or overdose. Health officials added, “The Health Links Van will continue bringing prevention education, naloxone awareness, and connections to treatment, recovery, and community resources to schools, colleges, workplaces, community events, and neighborhoods throughout Tuolumne County.”