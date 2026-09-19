Summerville Take A loss Against Liberty

Written by Danny Scott

The Summerville Bears were defeated by the Liberty Hawks 41-20 on Friday night.

The Bears’ night started with a bang after a first-down forced fumble and recovery that led to a huge touchdown run by Karter Lea, dragging multiple defenders across the goal line. The first quarter was back and forth, with Liberty answering on their next drive before Lea added another touchdown run, but the extra point was missed, bringing the Bears’ lead to 13-7. A couple of early Summerville turnovers set the Hawks up with good field position, and from there it was all Hawks. Henry Bilsky rushed all over the Bears’ defense to the tune of 4 touchdowns, adding to his stellar start of the season. Summerville never backed down and scored a late touchdown on an outside run from Malakai Lopez, who picked up key blocks from Evan Roberson on the way to the end zone. However, similarly to Stone Ridge Christian, it was too little too late for the Bears offense. Liberty’s fast, high-powered offense proved to be too much for the Bears to handle.

Evan Roberson was the Black Oak Casino player of the game for his work as a blocker on the Bears offensive line and his stellar defensive play. The Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit was delivered by Braden Bustamonte in the 3rd quarter.

The Bears enter Mother Lode League play with a 0-3 record and will head to Modesto to take on Big Valley Christian next Friday night.