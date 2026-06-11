Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Mariposa County

Mariposa County, CA – The Mariposa County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) raided two illegal pot grows in the county, seizing thousands of plants, guns, and meth, and issued a warning to growers.

On Sunday (6/7/26), two properties located on Hirsch Road and Old Yosemite Road in the Coulterville/Greeley Hill area were searched by MET. Investigators eradicated 3,173 illegal marijuana plants, seized 7 firearms, and recovered a small amount of methamphetamine.

Sheriff’s officials noted that these were not small personal grows and detailed, “Illegal marijuana cultivation in Mariposa County is often tied to sophisticated, cartel-style drug trafficking organizations that operate outside the law, damage our environment, steal natural resources, and bring crime into our rural communities.” They added that the seizure of firearms highlights the dangerous nature of these operations, stating, “Weapons in the hands of drug trafficking organizations pose a significant threat to law enforcement officers, neighboring residents, and the public. We are especially proud to have removed these firearms from circulation and out of our communities, making Mariposa County a safer place for everyone.”

While committed to aggressively targeting illegal marijuana cultivation and the criminal organizations behind it, MET officials gave this warning to growers:

“To those operating illegal marijuana gardens in Mariposa County: We are coming. Our investigators are actively working throughout the county, and we will continue to identify, investigate, and dismantle illegal grow operations wherever they exist.”