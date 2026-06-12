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Unofficial Final Results Of Primary Election Released

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By Tracey Petersen
Election Ballot Box In Jamestown

Election Ballot Box In Jamestown

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Sonora, CA—The unofficial final results of the June primary election have been released by the Tuolumne County elections office.

There is little change from last week’s numbers, as we reported here, that the gap had widened in the District 3 Tuolumne County Supervisors race, with the incumbent, Anaiah Kirk, pulling away from the challenger, Tim McCaffrey, by 127 votes. The latest numbers show Kirk with 2,112, or 51.78%, to McCaffery’s 1,967, or 48.22%, a difference of 145 votes.

In the District Two Supervisor race, Ryan Campbell remains in the lead with 1,628 or 44.71%. Remaining in second place is Juli Healy, with 964 or 26.48%. The two will advance to a November runoff.

In the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools race, Gabe Wingo stayed in the lead with nearly 52.98% to Zack Abernathy’s just over 47.02%, with a vote count of 9,356 to 8,304.

There were 7,102 vote-by-mail ballots cast, 12,445 ballots collected from drop boxes, and 822 cast in vote centers, totaling 20,369, and a turnout of 56.96%.

Click here to find local results.

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