Tuolumne County Supervisors Approve County Counsel Appointment

Sonora, CA — A new Tuolumne County Counsel, Walter Wall, will step into the role on July 1.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Tuesday (with Supervisor Anaiah Kirk absent) to formally approve a contract with Wall, who is currently the Mariposa County District Attorney. He emerged as the top finalist following a series of panel interviews. Wall was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting but sent a message to Supervisor Mike Holland to relay.

Holland stated, “Mr. Wall said he planned on being here, but he could not because he is still the acting District Attorney in Mariposa County. He is currently in a court case, and it would not look very good if he said, “By the way, I’m skipping the court trial because I need to go accept my new job.’ He said it much nicer and way more professionally than that…but that is why he is not here. He is super excited about the job, and he is looking forward to it.”

Wall’s annual salary will be just over $228,000. Some county supervisors acknowledged the high dollar figure, but stressed that it is less than hiring an outside firm to provide the services, which is what has occurred since the resignation of former County Counsel Sarah Carrillo last September.

The board also waived a local residency requirement for Wall, as he plans to continue living in northern Mariposa County. His contract, approved by the board of supervisors, spans four years. He will be leaving his District Attorney position at the end of the month.