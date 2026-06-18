TC Business Council Hears From PG&E, And Congressional Candidate

Sonora, CA — Efforts to improve the region’s energy infrastructure were the central focus of the Tuolumne County Business Council’s monthly luncheon on Wednesday.

Held at the Mother Lode Job Training Office in Sonora, it was attended by over 20 local business and government leaders.

Nathan Alonzo, a local government representative from PG&E, was the keynote speaker, highlighting vegetative management efforts, undergrounding of lines, and a reduction in Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

While Tuolumne County saw semi-regular PSPS events throughout 2020 and 2021, there has not been one, locally, over the past few years. In addition, the Enhanced Powerline Safety Setting shutoffs have been fewer and of shorter duration. They are a preventative measure when something comes into contact with a power line or other infrastructure. A couple of years ago, there were big concerns raised in the community about regular massive outages in areas like Groveland, Columbia, and Jamestown. Alonso indicated that PG&E has improved the technology, especially in relation to its sensitivity, no longer causing regular large outages if just a squirrel or small branch happens to come near a line.

On the issue of undergrounding lines, three miles were completed in 2025, 13 miles are being done in 2026, and three miles are planned in 2027. Most of the initial work has been around Sonora, East Sonora, and Groveland. They are also strengthening poles and covering lines across 11 miles this year and two miles next year.

Related to vegetation management, 520 miles have been inspected this year, and 5,280 trees have been trimmed. There are plans for 1,610 more miles to be inspected this year.

Alonzo also told the business leaders that there are three main advocacy priorities that he hopes the group will help support this year.

The first is related to California Senate Bill 254, which calls for reforms related to the California Wildfire Fund.

The second is support for a long-term extension of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. He said it generates 20% of California’s clean energy. Its lifespan was recently extended by Governor Gavin Newsom through at least 2030, and PG&E is hoping to continue to generate power there for decades past that.

The third is in relation to affordability. Alonzo stated that PG&E’s rates are 11% lower than in January of 2024. When asked by one of the members about why, given that the price of most everything else is going up, he alluded to many earlier rate hikes being in relation to unexpected fire and atmospheric river storm events that required repairs and cleanup work. Many of those projects are now completed.

The luncheon also featured a brief introduction from Congressional candidate Michael Masuda, a Democrat, who is challenging incumbent Tom McClintock in the November General Election.

Masuda, who came in second place during the June Primary, told the business leaders about his background growing up in Amador County, his time spent as a federal engineer in Washington, DC, and his desire to be a strong voice for the region.