Providing Training While Reducing Hazardous Fuels

San Andreas, CA—The Hogan Observation Point Fuels Reduction prescribed burn will bring smoky skies to the Valley Springs area one day next week.

On Monday, June 22, 2026, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) will ignite the hazardous fuel reduction burn near the Observation Point area of New Hogan Reservoir.

Fire crews will set ablaze around 10 acres of annual grass along the reservoir’s shoreline. CAL FIRE officials report, “The purpose of this burn is to provide training for firefighters while removing hazardous fuels at the day-use recreation site on the lake. Control lines and the lake shoreline will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside the burn unit. Firefighters will remain at scene until all hotspots are extinguished.”

The burn will start about 9 a.m. and is scheduled to last up to six hours. During this period, the public may see smoke or flames near the Hogan Lake Observation Point near Hogan Dam Road, which is close to the United States Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters. Agencies assisting with the burn include the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Calaveras County Air Pollution Control District, and Calaveras Consolidated Fire District.