West Point Woman Arrested After Two County High-Speed Chase

Amador County, CA – A high-speed chase that started in Amador County crossed over into Calaveras County and ended with a West Point woman in handcuffs.

An Amador County Sheriff’s Office deputy, while patrolling the area of Coal Mine Road near Ione on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at about 5:20 p.m., attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver hit the gas. The deputy gave chase, with the suspect, 30-year-old Ariana Gurion, reaching speeds close to 100 MPH.

Sheriff’s officials report that the pursuit continued into the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County until Gurion lost control of her vehicle and crashed through a fence on Camanche Parkway South and Pattison Road. Gurion ran from the crash site into a wooded area. Members of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and CHP San Andreas were called in to help set a perimeter and search for Gurion, who was found nearby and taken into custody without incident. Gurion was booked into the Amador County Jail for felony evading, resisting arrest, possession of fentanyl, and multiple felony warrants related to weapons possession and drug sales.