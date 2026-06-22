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Body Recovered In River Near La Grange

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By B.J. Hansen
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La Grange, CA — Officials are investigating the details surrounding a body that was located near the Basso Bridge in the La Grange area.

Stanislaus County emergency responders were notified about a body spotted in a river during the five o’clock hour on Friday. Officials were able to get down to the water area and remove the body. The incident has been under investigation. It is not clear if authorities have positively identified the individual or if there was any foul play.

The Basso Bridge is located along Highway 132 and spans the Tuolumne River.

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