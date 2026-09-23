Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Subject Detained After Reports Of Shots Fired In Tuolumne

Add us as a preferred source
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — There was heavy law enforcement activity in front of Summerville Elementary School in Tuolumne last night.

Shortly before 5:30 pm, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a reported altercation in front of the school and shots fired. No injuries were reported.

A person who fled the area was detained as someone of interest. The individual led deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Twain Harte area. The name has not been released. The Deputies cleared the scene in Tuolumne at 8:50 last night. An investigation is still ongoing.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.