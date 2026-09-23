Subject Detained After Reports Of Shots Fired In Tuolumne

Tuolumne, CA — There was heavy law enforcement activity in front of Summerville Elementary School in Tuolumne last night.

Shortly before 5:30 pm, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a reported altercation in front of the school and shots fired. No injuries were reported.

A person who fled the area was detained as someone of interest. The individual led deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Twain Harte area. The name has not been released. The Deputies cleared the scene in Tuolumne at 8:50 last night. An investigation is still ongoing.

No additional information has been released at this time.