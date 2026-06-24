Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne County Grand Jury Criticizes Past Responses Of County Leaders

Add us as a preferred source
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government Building

Tuolumne County Government Building

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The second and third Tuolumne County Grand Jury reports were released this cycle.

The Grand Jury serves as a government watchdog and reviews concerns made by community members, and makes related recommendations.

We reported earlier that the first report reviewed the county’s correctional facilities.

The second report, publicly released Tuesday, was critical of the required responses of county leaders to many of the past reports.

They were in relation to topics like the treatment of the Grand Jury by officials, board of supervisor actions and obligations, unfunded liabilities and financial challenges, and differential treatment and hiring practices.

The Grand Jury acknowledged that the county met its legal requirements to file responses, but argued that some of those were lacking and needed more specifics.

You can find the new 16-page report here.

The third report examined the Twain Harte Fire District’s payroll practices. It found that the processes in place comply with state and local policies, and the only recommendation was to hold educational workshops and create FAQ lists for better transparency, education, and awareness of how pay and reimbursements are carried out.

Click here to view the Twain Harte Fire District report. 

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.