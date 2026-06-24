Tuolumne County Grand Jury Criticizes Past Responses Of County Leaders

Sonora, CA — The second and third Tuolumne County Grand Jury reports were released this cycle.

The Grand Jury serves as a government watchdog and reviews concerns made by community members, and makes related recommendations.

We reported earlier that the first report reviewed the county’s correctional facilities.

The second report, publicly released Tuesday, was critical of the required responses of county leaders to many of the past reports.

They were in relation to topics like the treatment of the Grand Jury by officials, board of supervisor actions and obligations, unfunded liabilities and financial challenges, and differential treatment and hiring practices.

The Grand Jury acknowledged that the county met its legal requirements to file responses, but argued that some of those were lacking and needed more specifics.

You can find the new 16-page report here.

The third report examined the Twain Harte Fire District’s payroll practices. It found that the processes in place comply with state and local policies, and the only recommendation was to hold educational workshops and create FAQ lists for better transparency, education, and awareness of how pay and reimbursements are carried out.

Click here to view the Twain Harte Fire District report.