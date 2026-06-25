Surgical Services Restored At Adventist Health Sonora

Sonora, CA — Repairs have now been completed following a waterline break at Adventist Health Sonora on June 1.

We reported earlier that the situation caused a temporary pause of all surgeries in the main operating rooms.

Adventist Health Sonora updates that all surgical services have been restored, effective today, June 25.

Adding, “With the partnership of state agencies and third-party experts, facilities and equipment have been rigorously evaluated for safety, and needed repairs have been successfully completed. All procedures that have been impacted by the incident are being rescheduled as promptly as possible.”

Adventist Health Sonora adds that it is “deeply grateful” to the many teams who responded and appreciates the patience and understanding of the community.