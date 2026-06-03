Surgeries Paused At Adventist Health Sonora Following Water line Break

Sonora, CA — All surgeries in the main operating rooms at Adventist Health Sonora are temporarily postponed due to ongoing cleanup from a water line break.

The incident happened on Monday within the hospital’s surgery department. Teams responded immediately, and the issue was quickly contained, ensuring the safety of patients and staff.

The hospital reports, “We are grateful for the dedication and quick action of our clinicians, facilities, and support teams.”

Adventist Health Sonora is working to restore surgical services, with urgent procedures likely to resume in the next 24-48 hours. The hospital plans to provide updates as progress continues and appreciates the patience and understanding of the community.