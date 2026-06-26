Amador County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Burglary Victims

Amador County, CA – Amador County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking burglary victims there and in surrounding counties in hopes of returning stolen items to their rightful owners.

This week, personnel from the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau returned stolen property to two victims of recent burglaries in the county. As we reported here last week, 39-year-old Brandon Earl of Pioneer was arrested after two recent home invasions, which investigators say involved a substantial amount of stolen property from a Pine Grove residence. They also found items linked to an earlier residential burglary in Pioneer.

Sheriff’s officials reported that while a significant amount of property has been returned to owners, there are still items believed to be stolen that may be connected to other burglaries in the county and surrounding areas. To reclaim items from a theft or burglary, individuals need to have a case number and believe some of their property may have been recovered. Then contact the sheriff’s dispatch center at 209-223-6513 and ask to speak with a property crimes detective. Seeking Burglary Victims

Investigators hope to return stolen property to those affected by recent burglaries in Amador County.