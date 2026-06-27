Breaking Ground Today On A State-Of-The-Art Water Facility

TUD shovel in front of Board members and legislative staffers—TUD photo

Twain Harte, CA — With shovels in hand, Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking this morning for the Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment Facility, a major investment in the region’s water infrastructure.

The event was held at the project site located at 23908 South Fork Road in Twain Harte and included remarks from district leadership, project partners, and community representatives.

“The groundbreaking ceremony marks the transition from years of planning and funding efforts into the construction phase of a project that will provide long-term benefits to customers throughout the community,” noted TUD officials.

As we reported here on Thursday, TUD calls the Sierra Pines Regional Water Treatment Facility a transformative project designed to modernize and strengthen its water system by consolidating multiple aging treatment facilities into a single, state-of-the-art regional facility.

“Once complete, the facility will improve water quality, enhance system reliability, and increase operational efficiency, while supporting long-term resilience during drought conditions and emergencies,” stated TUD officials.

The project is being funded by the State of California’s State Water Resources Control Board with a $45.6 million package that includes $27.4 million in grant funds, a $10 million zero-interest loan, and an $8.1 million low-interest loan.