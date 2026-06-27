Heading To Yosemite This Summer: Beware Of Bears

Yosemite, CA – Those heading to Yosemite National Park this summer should beware of bears and other wildlife trying to get a quick meal.

Park officials advise visitors to keep a close eye on their picnic baskets this summer, or they may end up sharing them with an unexpected guests. Tasty snacks, meals, and especially the smell of meat cooking on a grill can often attract wildlife looking for an easy lunch. Behaving the right way around bears protects them and visitors’ safety and property.

Park officials provided these tips when dealing with bears and other wildlife:

Keep anything scented within arm’s reach, including items in plastic bags, canned goods, food, drinks, trash, and even wipes. Otherwise, a sneaky squirrel, bird, coyote, or bear can swoop in and snatch it.

Never feed wild animals. Once these animals start to see areas with easy food sources, they will try again and again to get it. That can lead to confidence around people and, sometimes, even aggression. If you plan to swim or explore, store all scented items in your car with the windows closed and doors locked during the day. (Don’t leave food in your car after dark.)

If a bear approaches you or your picnic, yell as loudly and aggressively as possible and make yourself appear as large as you can. Bears are naturally scared of people and will typically run away if they see you as the bigger, more assertive animal.

Birds and squirrels may not require as much yelling to scare them off, but they are extremely persistent and have been known to bite. These animals can carry the plague.

Keep your distance: stay at least 50 yards from bears that are away from development and people.

When you finish your picnic, dispose of all trash in bear-proof trash cans or dumpsters. Walk around your picnic area before leaving to check for any leftover trash. Even small crumbs or bits of food can attract wildlife to these areas.

Park officials add one more request: “Take it slow behind the wheel. Three black bears have been hit by cars already this year. Remember, in Yosemite, you are a guest in these animals’ home.”