Power Outage In Copperopolis

Copperopolis, CA – PG&E crews are working to restore power to nearly 300 customers in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

285 customers’ lights went out around 9:15 a.m. Those impacted are running along Highway 4, including a portion of the Copperopolis Town Square. According to the utility, “This is an unplanned outage. A crew is working to restore your power. Our crew found an object making contact with the power line and will make repairs.”

The estimated restoration time is today at 1:45 p.m.