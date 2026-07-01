Mother Lode Fair Prepares To Celebrate ‘Heritage, Honor and Hometown Fun’

Sonora, CA — Preparations are well underway ahead of the Mother Lode Fair running this Thursday through Sunday, July 2-5.

Many of the vendors and carnival operators were making some of the final preparations on Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds in Sonora ahead of the gates swinging open on Thursday morning. Click on the image box to view several photos.

This year’s theme is “Heritage, Honor and Hometown Fun.” Fair CEO Kim Helmbold says there will be special displays and exhibits honoring local veterans and other hometown heroes. It is in recognition of the 250th anniversary of America and the 175th anniversary of Tuolumne County.

There will be various forms of live entertainment.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be the “Hometown Voice” competition, running from 3-6 pm on the main stage. Thursday is the youth competition (the top finalist receives $200), and Friday is for adults (the winner receives $300).

New this year will be a California Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association event in the arena on Friday evening. Truck and tractor pulls will happen on Saturday night, and the Destruction Derby on Sunday evening.

The fair will open a little earlier than normal this year, at 9 am, and close at 11 pm. Carnival rides start up at 1 pm each day.

The Junior Livestock Auction is on Saturday. A reception starts at 3 o’clock that afternoon and the auction at four. Over 300 lots are anticipated to be auctioned off.

Ahead of the four-day event, discounted presale tickets are available on the fair’s website. General admission is $12.50 for adults, $10.50 for kids (ages 6-12), and $8.50 for seniors (over 62). Kids five and under get in for free at the gate. Once the fair opens on Thursday, tickets will be $15 for adults, $12 for youth (6-12), and $10 for seniors.

The fair was previewed on this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views with CEO Helmbold and Rodeo Manager Ed Orpurt (click here to find a link).