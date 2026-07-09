Supervisor Griefer Weighs In On GCSD Assessment Results

Groveland, CA — The Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Supervisors, who represents the Groveland area, is sharing his thoughts following the defeat of the fire assessment that was proposed by the Groveland Community Services District.

District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer states, “The County understands exactly how important it is having a strong and reliable fire safety service for our community. We recognize that GCSD, as well as the County, are facing high costs of providing excellent fire services to the constituents. With the assessment not being passed by the constituency of GCSD, we recognize that other options need to be explored.”

We reported earlier that property owners in GCSD voted down the assessment, 60.5% to 39.5%.

Earlier this week, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, as a property owner in the district, decided to have the county stay neutral and not vote in the election. The board decision was 4-0. Griefer, as a private property owner in the district, recused himself.

The yearly fee (had it been approved) would have been $475 for single-family residential equivalent properties, and there would have been a separate fee structure for commercial properties.

With the measure being defeated, many are curious what will happen next.

Griefer adds, “We encourage the citizens of the County, both North and South County, to come together and explore the options of a citizen-based initiative to put on a future ballot for a special sales tax that will directly go towards additional fire services within our County. The County remains vigilant in being a strong partner to provide the highest level of service for both GCSD as well as South County.”