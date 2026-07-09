Caltrans to Launch Major Rehabilitation Project On Ebbetts Pass Corridor

Calaveras, CA—Caltrans is set to begin a major rehabilitation project along Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass), bringing extensive roadway improvements.

The $36.4 million project will cover the stretch of Highway 4 between Bear Valley and State Route 89, repairing deteriorating pavement and replacing aging roadway infrastructure. Planned work includes resurfacing damaged sections with hot-mix asphalt, installing new shoulder backing, replacing asphalt concrete dikes and culverts, upgrading metal beam guardrails, and installing new roadside signs. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 20. Crews will primarily work weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. over approximately 380 working days, with the project expected to be completed in November 2030.

Motorists should expect alternating one-way traffic control through construction zones during much of the project. Caltrans also plans occasional full closures of the Ebbetts Pass work area, lasting up to 55 hours, to allow crews to safely complete major phases of construction. Advance notice of lane restrictions and closures will be posted on electronic message signs.

Once complete, the project is expected to improve driving conditions and safety for motorists, commercial vehicles, and cyclists traveling between Bear Valley and Markleeville, including those crossing Ebbetts Pass. Caltrans says the upgraded roadway will also improve mobility while reducing long-term maintenance costs along the mountain corridor.

The contract was awarded to Sacramento-based Teichert Construction Inc., which will carry out the rehabilitation work.