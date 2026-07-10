CHP Names Rich Anglesey Commander Of San Andreas Area Office

Calaveras, CA—The California Highway Patrol has promoted Lieutenant Rich Anglesey to commander of the CHP San Andreas Area office.

Anglesey brings more than 17 years of statewide law enforcement experience to the position. During his career, he has served in patrol assignments, as a field training officer, and as a drug recognition expert. He has also held specialized assignments with the San Mateo County Gang Task Force, the Mounted Patrol Unit, and as a patrol sergeant. In addition to his field assignments, Anglesey has served as an academy instructor, a member of the Critical Incident Response Team, and a coordinator of the Peer Support Program.

As commander of the San Andreas Area office, Anglesey will oversee CHP operations serving Calaveras County. According to the agency, he is committed to continuing public safety efforts in the region.

Anglesey has been married for more than 20 years and has three children.