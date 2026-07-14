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Heat Advisory For The Central San Joaquin Valley And Mariposa County Foothills

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By Mark Truppner
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The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the central San Joaquin Valley and the adjacent Mariposa County foothills, from 11 AM this morning until 11 PM Thursday night.

The high temperatures will range from 102 to 108 degrees.

Overnight lows will only drop into the mid to upper 70s.

The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

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