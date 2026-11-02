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Roadwork On Highways 4 and 49 In Calaveras County

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By B.J. Hansen
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San Andreas, CA — Caltrans is alerting the public about some road projects planned throughout this week in Avery, Mokelumne Hill, and San Andreas.

There will be shoulder work along Highway 4 in the community of Avery today through Friday (November 2-6) from 7 am – 4 pm. Be prepared for potential minor delays due to drainage work.

In the Mokelumne Hill area, there will be a highway shoulder closure on Highway 49 near Gold Rush Lane just today (Monday) from 8 – 10 am for utility work.

In San Andreas, there will be a shoulder closure on Tuesday along Highway 49 from Angels Road to Treat Avenue for utility work. The hours will be 10 am to 1 pm. There will later be a shoulder closure in the same area from 8 pm – 5 am this Wednesday through Friday.

Travel with extra caution and be prepared for the activity.

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