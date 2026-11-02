$2.9 Million In State Funding Coming For Local Housing Initiative

Tuolumne, CA — Money from the California Strategic Growth Council has been approved for the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians to help create more housing availability.

The California Strategic Growth Council awarded over $60 million statewide to 40 projects via two programs that support California Native tribes’ housing and climate-related efforts. $2.9 million is going to the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians from the state’s Tribal Pre-Development Housing Fund.

Samuel Assefa, the Director of the Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation, says, “Across California, Native American tribes are leading important work to expand housing, protect natural resources and prepare for a changing climate – and SGC’s Tribal Initiative aims to enhance their capacity to do just that.”

Darryl Tinkle, President of the Tuolumne Economic Development Authority (TEDA), Inc., put out a statement, “This grant is a transformative investment for the future of our community. With this funding, the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians and TEDA, Inc. can fast-track the critical development of our 44-unit low-income housing project. We are deeply grateful for this support, which brings us one step closer to providing safe, stable, and affordable homes for our tribal members and our community.”

More details about the local project will be forthcoming at a later time.

It is in addition to the Westside Subdivision project that was reported on earlier.

The $60 million statewide funding allocation was approved at a California Strategic Growth Council meeting held last week. The funding sources are the Tribal Pre-Development Housing Fund and the Tribal Capacity Building Program.

Other allocations in the Sierra Region are listed below: