Criticism Of Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District Draws Grand Jury Investigation

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Equipment sitting unused, fiscal mismanagement, and alcohol enforcement policies were all highlighted in a new Calaveras County Grand Jury Report focused on the Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District.

The Grand Jury serves as a government watchdog that investigates citizen complaints and makes related recommendations.

The fire district is going through a period of change, as earlier this year Bryan Santos was selected as the new Chief, replacing longtime leader Michael Del’Orto, who has been involved with the department since 1963. The complaints in the report were filed prior to the transition in leadership.

Regarding operational negligence, it found, “A fire engine has sat idle for years without the Chief taking any steps to provide the necessary training or certification for personnel to operate it safely. Furthermore, the vehicle remains unmarked and unnumbered, rendering it useless for active service.”

In addition, a life-saving extrication tool valued at $15,000 has sat broken on the bay floor for nearly a year with no effort made to repair or replace it.

Related to fiscal management, it states, “There is a documented lack of transparency in Treasurer’s reports, including missing items and the improper allocation of Measure A funds toward non-compliant expenses.”

There was also a “total lack of communication regarding the department’s vision.”

Also related to operations, it says, “Mokelumne Hill Fire Protection District’s policies regarding the use of alcohol or drugs while on duty, on agency property, or conducting agency business are not consistently enforced, resulting in potential risk to firefighters and the community, as well as potential legal and financial liability to the district.”

The 14-page report also highlighted a lack of compliance with or documentation for required health and safety programs, staff grievances resulting in retaliation or fear of retaliation, incomplete or outdated standard operating policies, and weak board of directors bylaws.

The full report can be found here.