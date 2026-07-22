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Major Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Sonora And Columbia

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By B.J. Hansen
Power Outage in Tuolumne County

Power Outage in Tuolumne County

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Sonora, CA — 3,120 PG&E customers lost electricity shortly before 9 am in Tuolumne County.

The outage is also impacting the radio signal for AM 1450/FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN. Officials are heading to the area to investigate the issue and work to restore the signal.

In the meantime, listeners can still tune into KVML on the station’s website, and clicking the tab “Listen Live.”

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage. The company notes that it is an “unplanned” outage and “our team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.”

PG&E is currently estimating that there will be full restoration by 6 pm.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

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