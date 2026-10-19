Red Ribbon Season Promotes Drug Free Living In Tuolumne County Schools

Sonora, CA– Red Ribbon Season is underway in Tuolumne County, with local organizations visiting 15 schools through the end of October to promote healthy, drug-free lifestyles.

The initiative is being conducted in partnership with the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office and participating schools. Organizations are visiting campuses during lunchtime to lead hands-on activities for students in grades five through 12, focusing on the risks of substance use and encouraging healthy choices. Participating organizations include the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol’s Sonora Area Office, Sonora Police Department, Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic, Adventist Health Sonora, Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Clinic, Tuolumne Me-Wuk Social Services Department, ATCAA, and the Tuolumne County Public Health Department. The participating agencies include programs focused on mental health, tobacco prevention, opioid safety, social services, and youth development.

A countywide poster contest is also open to students of all ages, with prizes available. Entries must be submitted by November 9th. Contest details are available here. More information about the Red Ribbon program can be found here.