Missing Modesto Woman Found Deceased In Lake Tulloch

Copperopolis, CA — The body of a Modesto woman who had been reported missing was found in Lake Tulloch on Thursday afternoon.

We reported earlier that 59-year-old Lydia Vanolden’s Toyota 4Runner was found abandoned on Saturday in the area of O’Byrnes Ferry Road, near the bridge, on the Tuolumne County side. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued by the Modesto PD the following day, as she was reported to be an “at-risk missing person.”

Emergency responders had been searching in and around Lake Tulloch over this past week.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports, “At approximately 3:45 p.m., Calaveras County deputies located human remains in the water using their Remote Operated Vehicle. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office in recovering the remains.”

Vanolden has been identified as the deceased, and her family members were notified.

TCSO adds, “We’d like to thank our partners from Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, and Amador County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the search and recovery efforts.”

No additional details have been released at this time.