Update #2: Dove Fire Containment Increases

Sonora, CA– The latest on the Dove Fire shows increasing containment and is now at 70 percent. All evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings earlier this morning. Below are the current areas that are still under an evacuation warning.

Golden Dove

Silver Pine Drive

Mill Villa Court

Southgate Drive

Hill Street

Sonora Ave

Fair Street

Gerrymander Avenue

The only road closure connected to the Dove Fire is Southgate Drive, which has been designated a no-parking area to maintain access for fire suppression resources, utility crews, and emergency vehicles. Residents are reminded to follow all posted parking restrictions and avoid disrupting ongoing operations.