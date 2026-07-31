Dove Fire Containment Climbs To 85 Percent

Sonora, CA—CAL FIRE reports this morning that the damage inspections are complete. This morning, the Dove Fire containment continues to climb. It is now 85 percent contained, while the acreage remains 226 acres. The only area still under an evacuation order is Southgate Road. CAL FIRE reports that areas of heat and smoldering still exist in pockets of heavy fuels; firefighters will continue to mop up today.

The damage inspections are complete, and a map of inspected homes is now available for properties within the Dove Fire footprint. These maps show damaged or destroyed homes, as well as homes that are not damaged or destroyed, based on physical verification by on-the-ground damage inspectors. Here are the damage assessment estimates:

2 structures (1 nonresidential commercial property and 1 minor structure) were damaged, and 12 structures (1 single-family residence, 2 nonresidential commercial properties, and 9 minor structures) were destroyed by the Dove Fire.

To view the CAL FIRE Damage Inspection map, click here.

Resources are available for individuals impacted by the Dove Fire.