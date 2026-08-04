Schumer: Trump’s Corrupt Agenda Is Stretching Americans Thin

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the Senate floor on the continuing resolution that would extend government funding until December 11th.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Senate Democrats have been crystal clear: we want to fund the government, avoid a shutdown, and pass strong, bipartisan appropriations bills that deliver for the American people.

The CR released yesterday is a responsible pathway to do just that. The bill allows us to continue negotiating a budget that won’t leave working families behind.

I applaud Senator Murray for her tireless work and for her success in preventing Trump’s dangerous effort to politicize federal grants from taking effect as we fight to block it altogether.

Throughout these negotiations, Senate Democrats are fighting for the American people.

We will continue fighting for a budget that helps Americans get ahead and thwarts Trump’s corrupt, costly, and chaotic agenda that is stretching Americans thin.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.