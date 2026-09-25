DUI Checkpoint This Weekend In Sonora Area

Sonora, CA – Drivers in Sonora this weekend could find themselves at a DUI checkpoint and, if under the influence, end up in handcuffs.

With the California Office of Traffic Safety funding through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Sonora Police Department and the Sonora Area CHP will hold the checkpoint on Saturday, September 26, 2026, between 9 pm and 2 am. However, police have not revealed the site, just that it will be held within the city limits. They stated that DUI checkpoint locations are determined using data from incidents of impaired driving-related collisions.

The public is reminded that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs can interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving while under its influence is illegal. It is also costly, as first-time offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, along with a suspended license.

Noting that the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road, police say, “Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk. DUI checkpoints are a vital tool in removing impaired drivers from the road, ensuring every member of our community makes it home safely.”