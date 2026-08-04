Gann Fire Burning In Valley Springs Grows In Acreage

Valley Springs, CA — The Gann Fire, which ignited near Hogan Dam Road and Gann Road in the Valley Springs area yesterday, is approximately 2,100 acres and 0% contained this morning. CAL FIRE reports that the flames are actively burning toward the 2020 Walker Fire burn scar. They added that firefighters worked overnight, attacking the fire from the ground and air, with 4 helicopters equipped with night-flying capability being used. Although the fire has grown to 2,100 acres, evacuation orders were unchanged overnight. Additional resources are still responding to the area for day shifts. Here is the latest evacuation and road closure information:

. Here is the latest evacuation and road closure information:

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

CCU-109

CCU-110

CCU-139

CCU-147

Shelters:

An evacuation shelter is at the Valley Springs Veterans Memorial at 189 Pine Street, and they also accept small pets.

The large animal shelter is at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, located at 2465 Gun Club Road in Angels Camp.

Road Closures:

Pool Station Road at Cement Plant Road – Full Closure

Pool Station Road at Highway 4 – Full Closure

Hogan Dam Road at Hunt Road – Full Closure

Current resources working on the blaze include:

Engines: 50

Water Tenders: 8

Helicopters: 4

Dozers: 16

Hand Crews: 16

Total Personnel: 254