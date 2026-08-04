Yosemite National Park To Implement Fire Restrictions Beginning Friday

Yosemite, CA– Yosemite National Park will implement fire restrictions beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 7, in an effort to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.

The restrictions apply throughout the park below 8,000 feet in elevation and will remain in effect until they are lifted. According to park officials, the decision was based on current fire conditions, weather forecasts, and recommendations from the Yosemite Fire Program and the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. Hot, dry weather, low fuel moisture and windy conditions have increased the potential for rapid wildfire growth.

Under the restrictions, wood and charcoal fires, including the use of twig stoves, are prohibited below 8,000 feet. Smoking is also prohibited except in enclosed vehicles, designated front-country campgrounds and picnic areas where fires are permitted, designated smoking areas, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is free of vegetation and other flammable material. The restrictions do not apply to designated front-country campgrounds and picnic areas that remain open and where wood or charcoal fires are allowed.

Park officials said the restrictions may be modified as fire conditions change and encouraged visitors to check current conditions before traveling to Yosemite and to follow all fire restrictions to help prevent wildfires.