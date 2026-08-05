Update: Progress On Containment In The Gann Fire

Update at 8:02 a.m.: Due to the Gann Fire, all Calaveras Unified School District schools are closed today. Superintendent Kassie Meeks sent the notice to staff, parents, and students yesterday and can be viewed below in its entirety:

“Gann Fire update

Dear CUSD Families,

After closely monitoring smoke conditions and air quality throughout the day, and in light of the changing wind patterns that are impacting conditions across our county, we have made the decision, out of an abundance of caution, to close all Calaveras Unified School District school sites on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. Based on current air quality conditions, the ongoing impacts of wildfire smoke, and the potential for conditions to change rapidly as winds shift, we believe closing all schools is the safest course of action.

We will continue to closely monitor weather conditions, air quality, and guidance from emergency officials. As wind patterns continue to change, air quality conditions may fluctuate throughout our district. We will evaluate conditions daily and provide updates regarding school operations for the remainder of the week as additional information becomes available.

We understand this decision may create challenges for families, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding, flexibility, and partnership as we work together to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.

Thank you,

Kassie Meeks

Superintendent

Calaveras Unified School District”

Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Update at 7:20 a.m.: CAL FIRE reports progress this morning on the Gann Fire burning in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The containment is now at 10 percent, and the acreage continues to climb, sitting at 7,052. Here are the resources on the scene:

Engines: 50

Water Tenders: 8

Helicopters: 4

Dozers: 16

Hand Crews: 16

Total Personnel1500

Further details on evacuations, roads and shelters can be found below.

Original Post at 6:04 a.m.: Valley Springs, CA – The acreage continues to climb on the Gann Fire burning in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County, and so does the number of personnel battling the blaze.

The blaze is now 7,052 acres, and the containment remains at zero percent. CAL FIRE reports that the total number of personnel on the scene is 1,500.

Here are the latest Evacuation Orders Zones:

CCU-109

CCU-110

CCU-130-B

CCU-139

CCU-140

CCU-147

Evacuation Warnings Zones:

CCU-111

CCU-131

CCU-148

CCU-153

Evacuation Shelters:

Valley Springs Veterans Memorial (accepts small pets)

189 Pine Street

Valley Springs, CA 95252

Animal Evacuation Shelters:

Calaveras County Fairgrounds (accepts large animals)

2465 Gun Club Road

Angels Camp, CA 95222

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Full Road Closures: