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Fire In Jamestown

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By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire-Tuolumne County Fire Department logo

CAL Fire-Tuolumne County Fire Department logo

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Jamestown, CA — Fire crews remain on the scene of a vegetation fire, named the Wildcat Fire, that ignited on Highway 108 and Tulloch Dam Road in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County around 1:30 this morning.

The flames are impacting the eastbound lanes just west of Tulloch Dam Road, near the Tuolumne County and Stanislaus County line. Crews were able to quickly stop the spread of the slow-moving flames at a little over three acres. They will continue to work toward full containment and then mop up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

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