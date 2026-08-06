Valley Springs Man Arrested In Investigation Into Cause Of Gann Fire

Calaveras, CA– A Valley Springs man has been arrested in connection with the Gann Fire after CAL FIRE investigators determined the wildfire was caused by the reckless use of spark-producing equipment in a rural area of Calaveras County.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers arrested Herbert Wayne Smith, 65, on Monday, August 3, following an origin and cause investigation into the fire, which started southeast of New Hogan Lake. Investigators determined Smith was responsible for recklessly causing the fire, according to CAL FIRE. The agency said Smith was operating equipment capable of producing sparks near vegetation without following required fire prevention measures.

The investigation found that the equipment was used without clearing flammable vegetation around the work area and without maintaining required firefighting tools, as required under state fire prevention regulations. Investigators also determined the fire escaped control and spread beyond the property where it originated. Smith was arrested on suspicion of recklessly causing a fire. The case has been submitted to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office for review and potential prosecution. The investigation and arrest were conducted by CAL FIRE’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit Law Enforcement Officers with assistance from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Information about this arrest was initially posted online before details were released; that story can be found here.

CAL FIRE is asking anyone with information regarding the cause of a wildfire to contact its Arson Hotline at (800) 468-4408. Callers may remain anonymous.

The latest on the Gann fire is that it is currently at 10,372 acres with 19 percent containment.