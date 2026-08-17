Tuolumne Supervisors To Consider Fire Recovery Waivers And Camping Areas

Sonora, CA—The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will take up fire recovery measures, emergency declarations, low-impact camping, and a Groveland development matter during its regular meeting Tuesday, August 18th.

The board will consider extending a fee waiver program for residents rebuilding after the Chinese Camp TCU Lightning Complex Fire through July 2027. The proposal would also waive fire sprinkler and solar requirements for eligible rebuilds, subject to applicable conditions. Supervisors will also consider continuing the county’s local state of emergency related to the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire. Another resolution would ratify a local health emergency declared because of the Dove Fire.

The board will hold a public hearing on a proposal involving the vacation of road and public utility easements connected to the Groveland Hotel development. The meeting will also include a presentation and discussion about Low Impact Camping Areas, or LICA, in eligible unincorporated areas of Tuolumne County. Supervisors are expected to provide direction following the presentation.

The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Board of Supervisors Chambers on the fourth floor of the County Administration Center, 2 South Green Street in Sonora.