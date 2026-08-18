Sonora Council Adopts Economic Development Strategy

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council has unanimously approved a new economic development strategy. The plan was approved through a resolution in support of the 2026-2031 Economic Development Strategy.

The strategy was presented by Cole Przybyla of Przybyla Advisors (who has been hired by the city to lead the development of the effort) and Community Development Director Tyler Summersett. The core of the development strategy is built around five objectives defined as “practical action items designed to be carried out by city staff, focusing on low-cost, high-impact implementation tools.” Aspects of the plan are already being worked on and an update from Przybyla in 90-days is planned.

The five key objectives are:

Business Basics: Select Sonora Campaign, business attraction and retention strategies. Placemaking & Community: Strengthen Sonora’s Identity and sense of place, anchor event at Fairgrounds, tourism partnerships. Planning & Policies: Outreach tools, integrate with transportation, growth plan. Funding: Apply for grant funding, publish reports and find sustainable local funding streams. Workforce Development: Regional workforce partnerships, annual workforce updates.

The five-year plan draws from recommendations from over 500 responses from the 2025 Community Survey, previous city economic reports, regional and statewide frameworks like Sierra Jobs First, the Central Sierra Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDs), the Housing Element Update, and CA FWD’s wildfire resilience work. Mayor Ann Segerstrom sums up the strategy in the introduction to the plan; “Residents want economic growth, a stronger downtown, new housing options, and better support for small businesses.” Segerstrom further states, “By aligning Sonora’s efforts with these larger strategies, we can stretch our limited resources and position ourselves for state and federal funding to advance local initiatives like Vision Sonora and infill programs.”

Click here to read the 29-page City of Sonora Economic Development Strategy

Councilmember Bess Levine led the discussion with the first question and comments about businesses getting funding for building upgrades and repairs. Several other councilmembers also spoke on aspects of how to address vacancies and encourage businesses in Downtown Sonora. While the plan focuses on incentives, options like fines were lightly discussed as a different strategy if goals cannot be achieved.

The plan identifies “Select Sonora” as a campaign to replace traditional brochures with “a modern, ongoing online presence that highlights local success stories, available spaces, and Sonora’s competitive advantages.” The campaign is noted as a 12-month continual rolling effort, not a 30-day promotion. At the Sonora City Council Meeting Mayor Segerstrom noted the term “Select Sonora” sounds “tepid” and hopes for better verbs like sell, succeeded or showcase.

All councilmembers agreed that the arts be added or featured in the plan. Other items brought up related to the plan identifying an anchor event at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds by 2028. Possible anchor events suggested are a multiday fishing expo, mountain bike expo, multi-day music festival, Soap Box Derby or motorcycle tour. The purpose of an Anchor Event is described as “to serve as a regional draw, fill hotel rooms during shoulder seasons, and reinforce Sonora’s emerging identity as a hub for recreation and outdoor culture.”

Councilmember Andy Merrill noted related to the City of Sonora’s identity and the arts, a four season, ten episode TV series will begin filming in the Mother Lode soon with the actor Burton Gilliam in the cast. Segerstrom noted she remembers when there was a Wild West Film Festival held in Downtown Sonora.

The Resolution as passed states adoption of the Economic Development Strategy does not itself “approve or authorize any specific development project, annexation, property disposition, capital improvement, contract, grant expenditure, or

other physical project identified or contemplated by the Strategy.” The resolution concludes the plan “emphasizes practical actions, partnerships, grant funding, outside expertise when appropriate, and phased implementation.”